About Me

Hey! I'm David, the creator of this site. The idea for Localingual came to me while I was on a backpacking trip through Europe. I've always been fascinated by the different languages and cultures around the world - being raised bilingual made me appreciate both the vast differences and subtle characteristics of human languages.

Around 3 months into my backpacking trip, I was wandering around in Ukraine while trying to learn a few words. As hard as I tried, I would butcher the simplest of phrases such as "Good day" (Доброго дня). It was difficult to find Ukrainian vocals online, as it is not a widely spoken language, so I practiced by making a few voices recordings of Ukrainians I befriended.

Soon afterwards, I had the idea to post the recordings I've made online in an appealing fashion, and Localingual was born! My dream for this site is for it to become the Wikipedia of languages and dialects spoken around the world. For that, I'll need your help :). Localingual is still in its infancy, so please help me improve the site by sending feedback/feature requests to david@localingual.com
PS: I'm currently homeless and jobless. Lemme know if you wanna hire a full-stack developer! david@localingual.com
Please send all feature requests, bug reports, and other general inquiries to

david@localingual.com
OR
Face icons made by Marek Polakovic under CC

Loading spinner made by Oskar Gustafsson

Help Localingual Stay Alive


Due to the popularity of localingual, web hosting/bandwidth costs have shot up to $40/day, which I'm currently paying out of pocket. A small donation will go a long way for this site.

My vision for localingual was always to be a non-profit, wikipedia-like tool, so I will avoids ads as much as possible.

