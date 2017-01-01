Web-based voice recording on iOS (iPhone/iPad) is not not supported at this time .
Please use Chrome on an Android, Windows, or MacOS device.
Geeky details:
Chrome and Safari on iOS both use WKWebView
, which does not support WebRTC (more specifically, WebAudio
).
Localingual utilizes WebAudio as one method to record sound directly from the browser. The other venue of sound recording
is through file upload (HTML5 Media Capture). Localingual uses the native browser function AudioContext.decodeAudioData
combined with Lamejs to extract the audio from mp4/mov video files and convert it to a mp3 blob all on the client side.
The design decision for this route, versus converting the video file on the server side, is because of the large file sizes and upload times
required to transfer the high-res video file to our server. With this method, we run into a roadblock with iOS due a bug with AudioContext.decodeAudioData being unable
to decode mov/mp4 files. Anyway, if you have any ideas for how to get around these recording issues on iOS (please don't suggest Flash or Java), please let us know!