Hey! I'm David, the creator of this site. The idea for Localingual came to me while I was on a backpacking trip through Europe. I've always been fascinated by the different languages and cultures around the world - being raised bilingual made me appreciate both the vast differences and subtle characteristics of human languages.

Around 3 months into my backpacking trip, I was wandering around in Ukraine while trying to learn a few words. As hard as I tried, I would butcher the simplest of phrases such as "Good day" (Доброго дня). It was difficult to find Ukrainian vocals online, as it is not a widely spoken language, so I practiced by making a few voices recordings of Ukrainians I befriended.

Soon afterwards, I had the idea to post the recordings I've made online in an appealing fashion, and Localingual was born! My dream for this site is for it to become the Wikipedia of languages and dialects spoken around the world. For that, I'll need your help :). Localingual is still in its infancy, so please help me improve the site by sending feedback/feature requests to david@localingual.com

PS: I'm currently homeless and jobless. Lemme know if you wanna hire a full-stack developer! david@localingual.com

Ok, not HOMELESS homeless, so I guess vagabonding homeless?

Why are you still scrolling? Go listen to more sounds on the site or something.

Fine, here's a cat gif since you've got nothing better to do:









D'awwww, Audrey was so cute And here's a picture of my ferret I had back when I was in SeattleD'awwww, Audrey was so cute

Uhh....well this is getting awkward. Here's a joke?



What can think the unthinkable?

An itheberg!

I mean, this is all moving so fast...my <body></body> can't handle your intense scrolling!